Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) & Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Critical Analysis

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.13 -$15.16 million ($1.66) -2.40 Bon Natural Life $23.84 million 0.58 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Bon Natural Life”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifetime Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lifetime Brands and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Lifetime Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -5.49% -0.85% -0.30% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Bon Natural Life on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

