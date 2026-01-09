Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $485.7407.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hovde Group set a $460.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of DPZ opened at $406.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $392.89 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

