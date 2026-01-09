Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $248.95

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.1818.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.42 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 444.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,728 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,603 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,494,000 after purchasing an additional 939,455 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

