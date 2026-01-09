United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 413,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

