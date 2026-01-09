Renasant (RNST) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Renasant (NYSE:RNST – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Renasant to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 11.26% 6.99% 1.01% Renasant Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Renasant pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Renasant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 1 0 1 3.00 Renasant Competitors 29 165 197 19 2.50

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Renasant’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Renasant has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $1.09 billion $195.46 million 18.33 Renasant Competitors $723.51 million $95.99 million 39.62

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renasant beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate?1-4 family mortgage; real estate?commercial mortgage; real estate?construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

