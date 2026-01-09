Comparing Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Symrise and Sociedad Quimica y Minera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symrise 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sociedad Quimica y Minera 1 7 4 0 2.25

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential downside of 19.40%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera is more favorable than Symrise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symrise N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Quimica y Minera 12.12% 9.79% 4.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Symrise and Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symrise and Sociedad Quimica y Minera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symrise $5.41 billion N/A $517.49 million N/A N/A Sociedad Quimica y Minera $4.53 billion N/A $685.12 million $1.83 40.51

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symrise.

Volatility & Risk

Symrise has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Symrise pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera beats Symrise on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders. In addition, the company produces lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide which are used in the production of cathode material for secondary batteries; lithium chloride; and basic lithium chemicals and lithium derivatives used in lubricating greases for heat-resistant glass, chips for the ceramic and glazing industry, and air conditioning chemicals, as well as other pharmaceutical syntheses and metal alloys. Further, it produces potassium sulfate; and potassium chloride which is used as a fertilizer for the application of potassium to different crops. Additionally, the company produces and markets industrial chemicals, such as sodium nitrate mainly used in the production of glass and explosives, metal processing and recycling, and production of insulating materials and adhesives; potassium nitrate used as a raw material to produce frits and special glass, as well as in the enamel, metal treatment, and pyrotechnic sectors; solar salts used as a thermal storage medium in solar power generation plants; and potassium chloride as an additive in oil drilling and food processing sectors. Furthermore, it is involved in the commercialization of third-party fertilizers; and exploration of copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

