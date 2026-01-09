Brokerages Set AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) PT at $695.90

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $696.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $616.53 on Friday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.