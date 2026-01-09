Comparing MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) & Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Evergy pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGE Energy pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and MGE Energy has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 14.45% 8.66% 2.66% MGE Energy 18.55% 10.65% 4.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.85 billion 2.87 $873.50 million $3.65 19.98 MGE Energy $676.94 million 4.21 $120.57 million $3.69 21.15

This table compares Evergy and MGE Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than MGE Energy. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evergy and MGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 2 8 1 2.91 MGE Energy 1 2 0 0 1.67

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. MGE Energy has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than MGE Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 835 miles of overhead electric distribution lines; 1,330 miles of underground electric distribution cables; 49 substations with an installed capacity of 1.2 million kVA; and gas facilities, including 3,066 miles of distribution mains, as well as supplied electric service to approximately 163,000 customers. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

