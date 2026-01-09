TD Securities Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$9.50 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.14 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 13.12%. Equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Louise Lee sold 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$46,889.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,466.06. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.