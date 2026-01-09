TD Securities Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$9.50 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.14. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of -0.51.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.14 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 13.12%. Equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louise Lee sold 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$46,889.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,466.06. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

