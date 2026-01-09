MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £196.42 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £196.42.
Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 5th, Graham Prothero acquired 50 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £196.50.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Graham Prothero bought 57 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £198.93.
MJ Gleeson Stock Up 2.0%
GLE stock opened at GBX 418 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £244.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.46. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 320 and a 52 week high of GBX 538.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.
