MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £196.42 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 427 per share, for a total transaction of £196.42.

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Graham Prothero acquired 50 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £196.50.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Graham Prothero bought 57 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £198.93.

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 2.0%

GLE stock opened at GBX 418 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £244.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.46. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 320 and a 52 week high of GBX 538.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MJ Gleeson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

Featured Articles

