Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.71.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $712.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one?truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

