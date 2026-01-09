LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

WLTH stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

In other LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 38,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $532,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,072. This represents a 47.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kal Iyer sold 167,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,348,108.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,196. This represents a 56.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,101,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,427,510.

The LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to equities, debt securities and commodity-linked instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. WLTH was launched on Sep 9, 2021 and is managed by LifeGoal.

