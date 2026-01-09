Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $22,956.50 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 175 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $22,956.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,557.86. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Aflatooni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.61. 3,169,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,198. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 858,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130,741 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $5,722,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

