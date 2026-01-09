Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,844 and last traded at GBX 1,926.58. Approximately 4,048,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,639,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,058.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,141.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 34,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £732,222.54. Also, insider George G. Weston sold 43,660 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £918,169.80. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

