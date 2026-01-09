Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.50 and last traded at GBX 223, with a volume of 3940437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £783.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.04.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable. A spread of risk is achieved by having 75–125 companies, with exposure to a minimum of six countries and 15 industries.

