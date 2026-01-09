Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.50 and last traded at GBX 223, with a volume of 3940437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.
Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Down 1.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of £783.96 million, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.04.
Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile
The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable. A spread of risk is achieved by having 75–125 companies, with exposure to a minimum of six countries and 15 industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Worldwide
- Hit Your Retirement “Freedom Number” (Without $1 Million)
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.