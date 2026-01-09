Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.10 and last traded at GBX 35, with a volume of 192259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.70.
Novacyt Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.51.
Novacyt Company Profile
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:
· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation
Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only
Range of services for the life sciences industry:
· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.
