New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129 and last traded at GBX 129, with a volume of 13724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of £89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.83.

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.25 EPS for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index.

