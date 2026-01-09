Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 239 and last traded at GBX 238.50, with a volume of 319389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital Global Financials
- Hit Your Retirement “Freedom Number” (Without $1 Million)
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.