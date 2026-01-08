Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.3450, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVKEF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skandinaviska Stock Performance

Skandinaviska Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.

