Mario Schlosser Sells 76,962 Shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) insider Mario Schlosser sold 76,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,309,123.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,561.80. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mario Schlosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Mario Schlosser sold 38,835 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $582,525.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Mario Schlosser sold 23,965 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $397,579.35.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 9,174,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,888. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,160,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,636,000 after purchasing an additional 423,184 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 89.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,298,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,298,000 after buying an additional 2,495,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 146.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSCR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

