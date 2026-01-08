Mohamed Khairie Issa Sells 10,856 Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,017.24. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $105.92. 2,577,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 24.69%.Incyte’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $121.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 291,293 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

