Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan Goodarzi Sells 41,000 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CEO Sasan Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $652.75. 1,651,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,257. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $656.82 and its 200 day moving average is $692.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $802 price target (~23% upside vs. current levels), a high-profile call that can attract buying interest and lift momentum. TD Cowen Buy on Intuit
- Positive Sentiment: Truist began coverage assigning a “buy” and a $739 price target, adding another institutional endorsement that could support demand for the stock. Truist Initiates on Intuit
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Intuit’s SMB MediaLabs push (CES coverage) positioning the company to expand advertising and monetization beyond core tax/accounting products — a potential revenue/TAM positive over time. Intuit MediaLabs at CES
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain supportive: Intuit recently reported a strong quarter (beat on EPS and revenue, raised/solid guidance) and declared a quarterly dividend ($1.20), both factors that underpin investor confidence. MarketBeat Intuit Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily analyst-roundup pieces list Intuit among top research calls — useful visibility but largely descriptive rather than new fundamental news. 24/7 Wall St Analyst Calls
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets ran pieces on Wall Street bullishness and Intuit’s recent outperformance — these explain sentiment but add limited new catalysts. Zacks on Wall Street Views
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces (Seeking Alpha, others) reiterate Intuit is pricey but improving — helpful for longer-term investors but not an immediate market mover. Seeking Alpha Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Sandeep Aujla disclosed the sale of 1,335 shares (~$840k), a large reduction in his direct holdings; insider sales can be viewed negatively by some traders even if motivated by diversification or other non?company reasons. SEC filing: SEC Form 4 – Aujla Sale
Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $790.00.
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
