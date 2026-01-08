Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan Goodarzi Sells 41,000 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CEO Sasan Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $652.75. 1,651,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,257. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $656.82 and its 200 day moving average is $692.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Intuit

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $790.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

