WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$655.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.3 million.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.89. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $253.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.18). WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 61.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,947.40. This trade represents a 6.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,730.10. This represents a 3.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,640 shares of company stock worth $522,765. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

