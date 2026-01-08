Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 81.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Simulations Plus’ conference call:
- Q1 results were in line with expectations — revenue fell 3% to $18.4M, adjusted EBITDA was $3.5M and adjusted EPS was $0.13; management left FY26 guidance unchanged at $79–82M revenue and adj. EPS of $1.03–1.10, with Q2 revenue expected around $21–22M.
- Services showed strong momentum, with services revenue up 16% (now 52% of total), 186 projects in the quarter, and backlog up 18% to $20.4M, led by a robust recovery in medical-communications (Pro?ficiency) work.
- Software weakness drove a 17% decline in software revenue (48% of total); clinical-ops (Pro?ficiency) and lumpy QSP perpetual-license sales pressured comps, and renewal rates were 88% (below historical 90%+ level).
- Profitability improved with total gross margin rising to 59% (software GM 84%, services GM 36%), helped by the prior reorganization and higher utilization, and the company ended the quarter with $35.7M in cash and no debt.
- Management is investing in an integrated product ecosystem (cloud, regulatory?grade modeling, and AI) and has reallocated services personnel into R&D; an investor day on Jan 21 will provide further roadmap detail, pointing to potential long?term revenue and pricing upside.
Simulations Plus Stock Down 4.9%
Simulations Plus stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.
