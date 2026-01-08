Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 81.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,737. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 493.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

