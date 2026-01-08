Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) dropped 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 187,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 380,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

