Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,550 at Citigroup

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ICG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,561.20.

Shares of LON ICG traded down GBX 32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,068. The company had a trading volume of 340,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,262. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,539 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,088.46. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 48.22%. Analysts predict that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 earnings per share for the current year.

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $124bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

