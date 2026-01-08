Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,550 at Citigroup

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ICG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,649 to GBX 2,736 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,561.20.
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 1.5%
Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 103.70 EPS for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 48.22%. Analysts predict that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intermediate Capital Group
ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $124bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.
