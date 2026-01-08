Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.56. Super Hi International shares last traded at $16.5410, with a volume of 454 shares.

HDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

