Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.2550, with a volume of 145878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTUS. Zacks Research cut Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Metallus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metallus

Metallus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $800.30 million, a P/E ratio of -101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Metallus by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Metallus during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.