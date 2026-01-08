NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $36.1950. NEC shares last traded at $36.1950, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

NEC Stock Down 5.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

About NEC

NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company’s core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

