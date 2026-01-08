Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.2940. 623,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,086,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Westlake from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 price objective on Westlake in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Chairman Albert Chao sold 40,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $3,004,304.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 627,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,507.54. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 107.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Westlake by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.