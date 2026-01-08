InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.33. 1,073,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 775,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on InMode from $16.25 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $14,980,000. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 788,157 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838,431 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 599,108 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode’s product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

