Comparing TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Resources Connection and TCTM Kids IT Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 2 0 2 0 2.00 TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resources Connection and TCTM Kids IT Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection -35.25% 2.11% 1.54% TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and TCTM Kids IT Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.27 -$191.78 million ($5.72) -0.79 TCTM Kids IT Education $160.41 million 0.02 -$80.36 million ($25.00) -0.10

TCTM Kids IT Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCTM Kids IT Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

