Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,000 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,000 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,148.75.

Diageo Trading Up 1.6%

Insider Activity

DGE traded up GBX 25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,602. 2,147,000,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,225,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,695.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,829.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,564 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,567.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,600 per share, for a total transaction of £6,560. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,148 shares of company stock worth $2,012,936 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

