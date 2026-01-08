Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 671.43.

LON NWG traded up GBX 8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 641.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,501,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342,659. The stock has a market cap of £51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 558.31. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 369 and a 52 week high of GBX 674.20.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gill Whitehead purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,300. Also, insider Richard Haythornthwait purchased 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 660 per share, for a total transaction of £11,906.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,460. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

