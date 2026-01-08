Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 750 to GBX 1,120 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 689 to GBX 850 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 980.

LON:DRX traded up GBX 9 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 889.50. 218,311,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,192,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.30. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 534.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 megawatts (MW) located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland.

