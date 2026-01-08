Top Grocery Stocks To Research – January 8th

Conagra Brands, Casey’s General Stores, and CAVA Group are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and related retailers that sell food and household staples. Investors typically treat them as relatively defensive, cash-generating businesses with modest growth and steady dividends, though performance can be affected by commodity prices, labor and logistics costs, and shifts in consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

