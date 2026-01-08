Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 10,064,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,469,181. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat on EPS (reported $0.72 vs. $0.67 est.) and management raised FY2025 EPS guidance to $2.08–$2.16, which supports upside to estimates and underpins the stock’s gains. Business Wire: Q3 Results

Q3 results beat on EPS (reported $0.72 vs. $0.67 est.) and management raised FY2025 EPS guidance to $2.08–$2.16, which supports upside to estimates and underpins the stock’s gains. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (ex?div Jan. 23), supporting yield-focused investors and income demand for the stock. Business Wire: Dividend

Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (ex?div Jan. 23), supporting yield-focused investors and income demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Early results from its AI shopping assistant show a ~10% increase in basket size, highlighting digital/loyalty monetization upside and supporting the company’s retail?media/tech transformation thesis. PYMNTS: AI Shopping Assistant

Early results from its AI shopping assistant show a ~10% increase in basket size, highlighting digital/loyalty monetization upside and supporting the company’s retail?media/tech transformation thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a “hold” rating — a neutral signal that may limit near?term momentum until clearer catalysts emerge.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a “hold” rating — a neutral signal that may limit near?term momentum until clearer catalysts emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames ACI as a deep?value, yield play with institutional accumulation and retail?media upside; that supports longer?term constructive views even as price action is weak. MarketBeat: Deep Value Piece

Market commentary frames ACI as a deep?value, yield play with institutional accumulation and retail?media upside; that supports longer?term constructive views even as price action is weak. Negative Sentiment: Albertsons narrowed its full?year outlook and flagged tepid annual sales/profit pressure from lower Medicare drug pricing and SNAP program impacts — a direct headwind to revenue and margin expectations. MSN: Guidance/Narrowing Forecast

Albertsons narrowed its full?year outlook and flagged tepid annual sales/profit pressure from lower Medicare drug pricing and SNAP program impacts — a direct headwind to revenue and margin expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets (Barclays to $17/underweight; Wells Fargo, BMO, Telsey trimmed PTs but kept bullish ratings), creating mixed sell pressure and headline risk despite some firms remaining constructive. Benzinga: PT Changes

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

