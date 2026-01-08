Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 218,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 120,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -18.41.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd. in July 2010. Sonoro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

