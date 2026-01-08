JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 174.50, with a volume of 443903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £458.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.97.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 5.69 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 72.95% and a return on equity of 5.95%.
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
