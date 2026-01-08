Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.20, but opened at $81.32. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 101 shares.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B alerts:

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation’s Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty’s Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.