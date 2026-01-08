Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $21.81. Oculis shares last traded at $21.9250, with a volume of 84,402 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oculis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oculis in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oculis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Oculis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oculis

Oculis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 80.82% and a negative net margin of 12,915.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oculis by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oculis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.