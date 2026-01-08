Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.6890, with a volume of 85622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

