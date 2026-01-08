Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 9.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.5840. Approximately 1,225,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,078,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bakkt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 5.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bakkt by 3,275.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc is a digital asset platform that aims to bridge traditional finance and digital assets by offering institutional-grade custody, trading and settlement services. Established in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the company initially made headlines with the launch of its physically settled Bitcoin futures contracts in 2019. Since then, Bakkt has expanded its product lineup to include spot trading of cryptocurrencies, a secure digital wallet for retail customers and a payment gateway that enables merchants to accept digital assets alongside fiat currencies.

The company’s core offering centers on its custody infrastructure, which is built to meet robust regulatory and security standards.

