JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,114.

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,313. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,261. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,186.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

