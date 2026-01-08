Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 42501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- A month before the crash
- 1 Hour Once A Day
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.