Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 42501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

