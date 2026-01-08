Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.97. 257,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 415,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BETR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Capmk raised Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Better Home & Finance news, Director Bhaskar Menon purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,910. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $372,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,936.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,378 shares of company stock valued at $728,719. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

