Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 108,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 364,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.36.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

