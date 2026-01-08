Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.4750, with a volume of 80937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ryerson Trading Up 3.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.03 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 259,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 157.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

