Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) dropped 8% on Thursday. The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 1,327,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,619,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HYMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a current ratio of 19.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 7,690,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,225,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,965,932. This trade represents a 43.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,820,824 shares of company stock valued at $113,878,587 and have sold 38,859 shares valued at $517,545. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

